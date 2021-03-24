Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,924,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 683,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15,315.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 323,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.23. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,282. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $186.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22.

