Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 825,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 89,315 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $667.57. 7,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,969. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $496.66 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $677.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

