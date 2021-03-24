Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,241,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.08. 507,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

