Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,702. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

