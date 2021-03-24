NXM Price Hits $64.32 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. NXM has a total market cap of $410.10 million and approximately $23,171.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.32 or 0.00115278 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.46 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00061545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00160445 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.53 or 0.00827240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,376,432 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

NXM Token Trading

