Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $3.24. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 3,943,834 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $145.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.24.
Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%.
About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.
