OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

OCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.