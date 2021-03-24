ODUWA Hits Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $4,949.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,806.75 or 1.00015339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00078145 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002836 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

