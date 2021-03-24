OG Fan Token (OG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $1.67 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can currently be bought for $7.81 or 0.00014808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00793973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00074554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000507 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

