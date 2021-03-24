Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,551 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,470 and sold 205,056 shares valued at $7,581,722. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,484. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

