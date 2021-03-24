ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,554 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $51.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

