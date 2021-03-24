OpenDAO (OPEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00022109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00047572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00609080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00023805 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

