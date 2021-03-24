OptionRoom Tops One Day Volume of $843,935.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and $843,935.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.45 or 0.00004661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00460736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00057538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00167091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.04 or 0.00788322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00075191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

