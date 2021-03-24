Opus Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Opus token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market capitalization of $347,361.36 and $492.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023925 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

