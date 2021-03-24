ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 58,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,934,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $203,104.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,558.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.