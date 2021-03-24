Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Trading Up 1.7%

Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:OHPAU) was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 31,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 229,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

About Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

