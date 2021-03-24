Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $492,540.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $77.64 million and approximately $492,540.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,798.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.09 or 0.03007826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00336799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.18 or 0.00905665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $210.20 or 0.00398126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.00368029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.29 or 0.00242985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00021573 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,443,815 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

