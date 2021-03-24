PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $2,108,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $227,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

