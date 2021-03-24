Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $194.82 and last traded at $194.82. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

NOVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VTB Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.06.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

