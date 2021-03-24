ParkinGo (GOT) Price Tops $0.0647 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $664.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,668.49 or 0.99878070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00077461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002856 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

