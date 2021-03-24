Patron Tops One Day Volume of $9,285.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $9,285.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Patron has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00021547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.63 or 0.00607797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.