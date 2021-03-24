Perpetual Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.63 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.46 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.94 or 0.00011282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00460736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00057538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00167091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.04 or 0.00788322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00075191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

