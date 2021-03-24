Perth Mint Gold Token Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for $1,733.37 or 0.03102966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $11,132.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00022988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00610435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00023769 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

