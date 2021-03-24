Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $23.38. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 109,336 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $3,497,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.