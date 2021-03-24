Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as high as $23.38. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 109,336 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth $3,497,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.