Phala.Network (PHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

