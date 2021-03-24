Phoenix Global Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenix Global has a total market capitalization of $64.33 million and $3.66 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.54 or 0.00469424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00057330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00047449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00166109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00610780 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,499,032,137 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

