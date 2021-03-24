Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $13,219,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pinterest by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,123,802 shares of company stock valued at $84,388,363 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.31 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

