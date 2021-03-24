PIVX Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $81.94 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

