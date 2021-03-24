Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $2,300.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001193 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00151811 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.