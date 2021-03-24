Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.07

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.02, with a volume of 8386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.13 million and a P/E ratio of -27.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.08%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.