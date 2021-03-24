pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.89 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 24th. One pNetwork token can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $57.89 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.05 or 0.00610094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00023796 BTC.

PNT is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,939,067 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

