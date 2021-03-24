Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Polaris worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 392.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

