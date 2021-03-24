Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,520 at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,875.57 ($24.50).

Shares of LON POLY traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,443.50 ($18.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,353,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,530 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,673.37. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

In related news, insider Ian Cockerill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,514 ($19.78) per share, with a total value of £22,710 ($29,670.76). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,469 ($19.19) per share, with a total value of £4,407 ($5,757.77).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

