PressOne 1-Day Volume Tops $41,399.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $41,399.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00616187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00067216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00023840 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.