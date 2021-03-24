PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $7.71. PRGX Global shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 2,400 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRGX shares. Barrington Research cut shares of PRGX Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley cut shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.