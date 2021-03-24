Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Principal Financial Group worth $166,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

