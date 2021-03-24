Prosper (PROS) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Prosper has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00006179 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00062932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00157160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.82 or 0.00832552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00077798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.