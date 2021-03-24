Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 15,591 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

APO opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.48, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

