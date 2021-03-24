Public Mint Price Tops $1.57 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $27.30 million and $2.03 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00051288 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 112.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.