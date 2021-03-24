QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.47

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.47 and traded as high as $42.10. QAD shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 897 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $871.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

