Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

