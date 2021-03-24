Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Down 1.4%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.14. 38,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 103,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

