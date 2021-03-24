QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $8.12. QuickLogic shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 195,359 shares traded.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,244.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

