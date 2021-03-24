R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.11

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $4.10. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,139,649 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

