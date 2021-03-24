Radix Tops One Day Volume of $2.91 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Radix has a market capitalization of $119.92 million and $2.91 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00460736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00057538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.97 or 0.00167091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.04 or 0.00788322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00075191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Radix Token Profile

The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

