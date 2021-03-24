RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $144.16 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $144.16 million and approximately $111.84 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.63 or 0.00469856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00057800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00166195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.23 or 0.00814920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00075798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,206,754 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.