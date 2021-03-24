RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 10%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $786.50 and last traded at $786.50. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 80 shares. The stock had previously closed at $874.00.

RTLLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $910.20 and a 200 day moving average of $846.93.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.