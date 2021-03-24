Raymond James Analysts Give Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) a $19.00 Price Target

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) received a $19.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIR. National Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $543.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

