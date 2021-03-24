Raymond James Begins Coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.13.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMU.UN traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 192,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,595. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.79 and a 12-month high of C$14.69.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.