Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,801 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio stock opened at $354.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.16 and its 200 day moving average is $329.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

